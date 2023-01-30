Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 11:27

€27k given to Cork groups for energy bills

Organisations which received the highest level of support for their energy bills include the Donkey Sanctuary, which received €4,581, and the Upper Glanmire Community Association which received €3,599 in support.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien, have announced the second tranche of successful applicants under the €10 million Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS).

Ellen O'Regan

23 community groups in Cork have been awarded a total of €27,000 by the government to help cover rising energy bills.

Under the initiative, some 238 organisations from across the community and voluntary sector will receive a one-off contribution towards their increased energy bills.

Groups which also received over €2,000 in support to meet energy costs were Cumann Na Daoine Aontaithe Cuideachta Faoi Teo, KRD Community Association and the Mahon Family Resource Centre.

Minister Humphreys said she hoped the funding will “go some way to alleviating the burden faced by these organisations as they go about their work delivering essential services, supports and facilities to communities all over Ireland”.

“We as a government are very conscious of the impact that rising energy costs continue to have on groups on the frontline. Further tranches will follow shortly,” she said.

Minister Joe O’Brien advised organisations to apply for support.

“All the information is on the Pobal website now and applications will remain open until February 24. I really want to assist as many organisations as we can so I urge any eligible organisations to apply as soon as possible so that we can get that support out to you quickly,” he said.

