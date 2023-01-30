Cork company up for environmental award in 2023

A County Cork medical equipment business has been shortlisted for a prestigious environmental award.

Macroom-based O’Flynn Medical has been shortlisted for Green Small Organisation of the Year in this year’s Green Awards in association with Bord na Mona.

Launched in 2008, the Green Awards recognise the contribution and commitment made by companies toward growing a greener future in Irish business.

Since its launch, the awards have been helping businesses gain recognition for their achievements throughout the year in protecting and enhancing the environment.

O’Flynn Medical, which employs over 20 staff locally, has been operating in Macroom and in the wider Cork and Kerry area for over 20 years and is one of the country’s leading suppliers of medical equipment for both home and hospital use.

O’Flynn Medical’s general manager, Deirdre O’Flynn, said the company had invested millions of euro in the business to better operate in a sustainable fashion.

“Our whole business model is based on sustainability and good environmental practice,” she said.

“It’s part of our everyday operations, from our decontamination unit, our product strategy, our transport strategy and even to our paperless office philosophy.

“We strive to protect the environment, with our policies and strategies as well as our actions. We have a philosophy of reuse, reduce and recycling,”

Ms O’Flynn said.

“From our origins as a maintenance company, sustainability has always permeated through our organisation, even before it became a word.”

Ms O’Flynn said the company’s founder, Tadhg O’Flynn, always believed in maintaining products for as long as they were good to use rather than dumping into landfill.

The winner of the award will be announced on the evening of Tuesday, February 21 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.