Cork city fire officer expresses concern for elderly following spate of callouts

A HIGH ranking fire officer has expressed concern for the safety of vulnerable people after the service attended a number of fires in Cork in recent months at homes where mature people lived independently.

Victor Shine, Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade, said that a number of mature homeowners’ struggles to live independently have ended in tragedy.

With this in mind, he is urging people to check on neighbours and loved ones they feel may be experiencing difficulties.

Outdated cooking methods, mental health issues and alcohol dependence were among the contributory factors leading to fires in Cork.

“If we look at all these cases there seems to be one common denominator and that’s that the person was living alone,” Mr Shine said.

“We’ve had a number of fires lately impacting mature people and this issue seems to be the next big problem. It’s a campaign that people should be aware of, especially now that the weather is cold, leading people to stay in and cook more often.”

He listed the factors leading to such tragedies.

“Some of the time it can be caused by outdated equipment. It can be age related issues such as dementia. You also have people struggling to remember if they left the gas on or not or even if they left something on the stove.” Outdated cooking methods can also present a danger.

“You would think that chip pan fires would be a thing of the past but unfortunately this isn’t the case. Although it sounds surprising there are still people willing to put a litre of oil in a pot to cook chips.”

He stressed the important of looking out for vulnerable members of the community.

“Without the supports things can go horribly wrong which is why it’s important that people make the effort to pop in and check on those who are finding it difficult to fend for themselves. Every case was so different but living alone was the common denominator.”

He said that, while rare, hoarding has been a contributory factor relating to blazes in the past.

“We are talking books, collectibles and anything that the person can hold on to. Although it is unusual this is something we have come across.”

Chair of Cork County Older People's Council, Liz Maddox said she has recently heard of a number of accidental fires affecting the older community.

'SOONER LIGHT A FIRE THAN TURN ON HEATING'

“There is a lot of talk about climate change now, but for many a fireplace is their only source of heat. I’m speaking to older people who are telling me that they would sooner light a fire than turn on their heating due to the high cost of electricity bills. I know people who are going out fetching wood and coal for older people who don’t have cars and are finding life difficult.”

She listed the preventative measures people can take to protect older loved ones.

“They need to have the chimney swept, especially at the beginning of January. I’ve also been in contact with older people whose smoke alarms aren’t working and it’s important family members check this.

I’m noticing it more this year that we are having accidents with fires. I’ve had people saying that they shouldn’t be lighting the fire. That may be the case but it also may be all they have. All they want is to prevent themselves from growing weak, cold and sick.”