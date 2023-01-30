Characters of Cork: Conor bringing people together through love of painting

CORK native Conor Cleary, who with his friend Oscar Richardson organises the Drink and Draw events, loves all things painting and bringing people together.

Professional Master of Education (PME) in Art and Design, Conor says he has always had a passion for visual art and “poetry that can speak to you without words”.

“I’m currently a gallery assistant at Cill Rialaig Arts Project, updating the permanent art collection in co-operation with the founder and director of the project, Dr Noelle Campbell Sharp,” Conor says.

“Cill Rialaig is an artist-residency programme that is free of charge to apply for and has had more than 6,000 artists, both Irish and international, stay in their pre-famine village of Cill Rialaig on the high cliffs looking out into the Atlantic sea, on the last road in Ireland.

“Everyone at Cill Rialaig has been very encouraging in our efforts in setting up the Drink and Draw in Cork City.”

From a rural background, his family is supportive, especially his mother.

Conor says he learned from professional artists during his studies at the Crawford College of Art and Design, and also met a lot of people who were just starting out in art.

“I have also worked in galleries as an assistant and secondary schools as an art teacher, but what I really want to do is combine the two and work in art education in a gallery or museum; who knows, maybe in New York’s museum, The Met?”

Speaking about how Drink and Draw at Fionnbarras on Douglas St came about, he says that while trying to find the right event to host, he and Oscar decided to set something up for adults who like art but are working all week.

“So, it was perfect, as both myself and Oscar and a lot of people are free on Sundays. As it has developed, we have met some fantastic people from all around the world that work in Ireland.

“There are wonderful people who really have taken to the Drink and Draw, be it either breaking the ice with a good sense of humour or getting stuck in with their drawing or painting at the event, which we are happy to promote.

“A really nice thing that happened recently was a group of regulars arranged themselves as a team for a table quiz, which is nice. Another positive result of the Drink and Draw was that a number of artists submitted their paintings to the Lavitt Gallery’s Members Exhibition for consideration: I wish them the best of luck.”

'AN OPEN SPACE'

Encouraging others to get involved, Conor described the Drink and Draw as “an open space”, where materials and activities are provided, but people can do what they want to do.

“The point of meeting up with people who want to draw and socialise is the open nature of it. You’re seeing different art, you’re hearing different voices, and getting out of your box, because the space makes people comfortable, so that they can enjoy the event and meet some interesting people they might not have met otherwise.”

Conor loves what he does and likes to see people working in their areas of interest and producing good work.

He is happy with how the Drink and Draw has become part of both his and others’ routines.

“It’s been a lot of fun and the manager and bar staff at Fionnbarras have been very welcoming,” Conor says.

“I really enjoy meeting new people and providing a touch of hospitality as everyone is invited.”

He says his only regret is not starting the Drink and Draw events earlier, “because it’s simple, independent, social and a lot of fun to organise”.

His advice to anyone who wants to run such events to bring people together and build a community is to write up a simple plan, enquire at cafés, bars and community centres, and buy the right materials, “because your investment into the event is exactly that, an investment in both effort and money for an event of a good quality that people can enjoy”.

Speaking about what is next in his journey, he says he and Oscar hope to continue the Drink and Draw and provide variety.

“We have our recent commission of an artwork by artist Seiko Hayase, from Sample Studios, featuring in our events on February 26 as a drawing prompt.

“Our hope is to expand into other events in the Cork City area, providing private Drink and Draw parties, art tours, exhibitions, pop shows, and other cultural events. I’m also currently applying for internships, both in Ireland and abroad, in art education, with galleries and museums,” Conor says.