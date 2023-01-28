Man had cocaine for his own use in Cork city

A 38-year-old man has been fined €750 for having cocaine for his own use in Cork city.

Indulis Bokta of Corabbey Court, Midleton, County Cork, was convicted and fined at Cork District Court.

He came to the attention of gardaí on October 13 2022 at Knapp’s Square after 1am..

Judge Olann Kelleher was told at Cork District Court that the accused was drunk and a danger and had €70 worth of cocaine for his own use.

The judge imposed the €750 fine on him for the cocaine and €100 for being drunk and a danger to himself or others on the occasion.