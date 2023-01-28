Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 17:12

Man had cocaine for his own use in Cork city

The judge imposed the €750 fine on him for the cocaine and €100 for being drunk and a danger to himself or others on the occasion.
Man had cocaine for his own use in Cork city

Indulis Bokta of Corabbey Court, Midleton, County Cork, was convicted and fined at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man has been fined €750 for having cocaine for his own use in Cork city.

Indulis Bokta of Corabbey Court, Midleton, County Cork, was convicted and fined at Cork District Court.

He came to the attention of gardaí on October 13 2022 at Knapp’s Square after 1am..

Judge Olann Kelleher was told at Cork District Court that the accused was drunk and a danger and had €70 worth of cocaine for his own use.

The judge imposed the €750 fine on him for the cocaine and €100 for being drunk and a danger to himself or others on the occasion.

More in this section

Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week
Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal
burning candle Toddler who died in choking incident in Skibbereen to be laid to rest today
cork court
<p>Anglesea Street Fire Station in Cork city </p>

Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more