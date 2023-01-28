Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 12:40

Toddler who died in choking incident in Skibbereen to be laid to rest today

The toddler passed away on Wednesday evening at his home after he choked on a grape.
Gardaí have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a "tragic accident."

Olivia Kelleher

A two year old boy who died after he choked on a piece of fruit earlier this week is being laid to rest in Skibbereen, Co Cork this afternoon.

The toddler is survived by his parents and brother.

He will lie in repose at Hurley and O'Sullivan's Funeral home in the town today for family and close friends. Following prayers he will be buried in St Patrick's cemetery in Coronea, Skibbereen.

Emergency services rushed to the housing estate shortly after 9pm when the alarm was raised by his family.

A postmortem followed at Cork University Hospital and an inquest will be held in due course. Gardaí have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a "tragic accident."

Former Mayor of Skibbereen Independent Councillor, Karen Coakley, has said that locals are "heartbroken" for the Ghanaian family who only moved to the area recently. Every effort will be made to support the family emotionally and practically in the coming months.

