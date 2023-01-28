Jail term for man who stole alcohol from city shops

A four-month prison term was imposed on a man who admitted stealing alcohol and other items from shops in Cork city.

30-year-old Patrick O’Sullivan of no fixed address pleaded guilty to the charges at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the defendant, who was living with his parents in Bantry, entered the guilty pleas as soon as soon as it was possible.

Mr Burke said:

“He had what he calls ‘a slip’. His aim now is to stay sober and get help. He worked in construction. He was three years clean before this slip. His plan now is live a normal life."

He admitted the shoplifting offences at shops including Tesco and Lidl in Cork city centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the defendant who had previous convictions.