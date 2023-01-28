Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 16:50

Jail term for man who stole alcohol from city shops

He admitted the shoplifting offences at shops including Tesco and Lidl in Cork city centre.
Jail term for man who stole alcohol from city shops

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the defendant who had previous convictions. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A four-month prison term was imposed on a man who admitted stealing alcohol and other items from shops in Cork city.

30-year-old Patrick O’Sullivan of no fixed address pleaded guilty to the charges at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the defendant, who was living with his parents in Bantry, entered the guilty pleas as soon as soon as it was possible.

Mr Burke said:

“He had what he calls ‘a slip’. His aim now is to stay sober and get help. He worked in construction. He was three years clean before this slip. His plan now is live a normal life."

He admitted the shoplifting offences at shops including Tesco and Lidl in Cork city centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the defendant who had previous convictions.

More in this section

Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week
Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal Permission refused for Douglas apartment complex proposal
burning candle Toddler who died in choking incident in Skibbereen to be laid to rest today
cork court
Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires

Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more