Cork city meeting to provide support for bereaved parents

Parents in Cork whose child has passed away are being reminded that support is available both online and in person.

Bereaved parents support charity Anam Cara continues to offer their services both online and face to face.

During Covid-19 restrictions, Anam Cara reconfigured their support groups and decided to also deliver their services online.

The charity said it is delighted that it remains in a position to continue and offer services in a blended way, giving bereaved parents a space to talk, listen, and engage with their peers.

Other services offered by Anam Cara include bereavement information evenings and training for frontline staff.

The charity can also provide information packs for bereaved parents.

In 2023, Anam Cara plans to continue offering their full suite of services and is striving to add more.

The charity’s fundraising efforts are kicking off this year with Miles That Matter, which will see people take on a total of 280,000 miles over the 28 days of February by walking, running, or jogging.

Funds raised from the event will go toward providing these services for bereaved parents.

On Wednesday, February 1, Anam Cara will hold their Cork city meeting in The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs at 7.15pm and all bereaved parents, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, are welcome. The meeting is free of charge to attend and registration is not required.

Anam Cara has said it would welcome any bereaved parents in the Cork area and surrounds to attend.

For more information or about any of Anam Cara’s services, people can call 085 2888888 or email info@anamcara.ie.