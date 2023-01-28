Eight issues of non-compliance at Northside centre for adults with disabilities 

A facility for adults with disabilities on the north side of Cork city has been found to be non-compliant in eight different areas relating to staffing, management, and resident health and welfare.

A HIQA inspection report regarding Cope Foundation’s ‘Cork City North 5’ facility found eight issues of non-compliance at the centre currently home to 24 adults with intellectual disabilities.

Inspectors visiting the centre on October 27 last year found that residents appeared generally calm, content and happy at the centre.

However it was found that staffing levels in the centre were not in keeping with the needs of residents, particularly regarding the provision of staff to support activities for residents – an issue already highlighted by two HIQA inspections in 2019 and 2020. It found that activities and supports for residents to get out into the community were limited at times.

It was also observed that some staff had either not completed or were overdue refresher training in areas such as fire safety, IPC and safeguarding, use of a rescue medicine, and manual handling.

The inspection found “high levels of non-compliance” with governance and management at the centre, that did not “provide assurance that the centre was safe and consistent with resident’s needs”.

The centre was found to be non-compliant with reporting requirements, as some incidents of a safeguarding nature had not been notified to the Chief Inspector within three working days.

There was also an absence of evidence of proper consultation or rationale as to why specific healthcare decisions were made, and some staff were unsure which residents decisions applied to.

Non-compliance was identified regarding some residents’ personal plans, parts of which had not been reviewed since 2019, while residents had also not been supported to be involved in a person-centred planning process.

A final issue of non-compliance was identified regarding protection against infection, in terms of cleaning of the centre and Covid-19 protocols.

In response the centre said that it was working to fill all vacant staff activation posts by the end of March this year, and all staff would have updated training completed by the end of 2022.

The response also stated that governance arrangements were being drawn up to ensure good oversight of the centre, and that all unreported incidents referred to on the day of inspection had been submitted retrospectively.

It added that a deep clean was completed and Covid-19 contingency plans updated and a post-outbreak review completed. A new digital personal planning system for residents was also being introduced, and the provider said it is undertaking a full review of DNAR/advanced care planning agreements.