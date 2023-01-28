Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 12:03

Eight issues of non-compliance at Northside centre for adults with disabilities 

A HIQA inspection report regarding Cope Foundation’s ‘Cork City North 5’ facility found eight issues of non-compliance at the centre currently home to 24 adults with intellectual disabilities.
Eight issues of non-compliance at Northside centre for adults with disabilities 

A HIQA inspection report regarding Cope Foundation’s ‘Cork City North 5’ facility found eight issues of non-compliance at the centre currently home to 24 adults with intellectual disabilities. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Ellen O'Regan

A facility for adults with disabilities on the north side of Cork city has been found to be non-compliant in eight different areas relating to staffing, management, and resident health and welfare.

A HIQA inspection report regarding Cope Foundation’s ‘Cork City North 5’ facility found eight issues of non-compliance at the centre currently home to 24 adults with intellectual disabilities.

Inspectors visiting the centre on October 27 last year found that residents appeared generally calm, content and happy at the centre.

However it was found that staffing levels in the centre were not in keeping with the needs of residents, particularly regarding the provision of staff to support activities for residents – an issue already highlighted by two HIQA inspections in 2019 and 2020. It found that activities and supports for residents to get out into the community were limited at times.

It was also observed that some staff had either not completed or were overdue refresher training in areas such as fire safety, IPC and safeguarding, use of a rescue medicine, and manual handling.

The inspection found “high levels of non-compliance” with governance and management at the centre, that did not “provide assurance that the centre was safe and consistent with resident’s needs”.

The centre was found to be non-compliant with reporting requirements, as some incidents of a safeguarding nature had not been notified to the Chief Inspector within three working days.

There was also an absence of evidence of proper consultation or rationale as to why specific healthcare decisions were made, and some staff were unsure which residents decisions applied to.

Non-compliance was identified regarding some residents’ personal plans, parts of which had not been reviewed since 2019, while residents had also not been supported to be involved in a person-centred planning process.

A final issue of non-compliance was identified regarding protection against infection, in terms of cleaning of the centre and Covid-19 protocols.

In response the centre said that it was working to fill all vacant staff activation posts by the end of March this year, and all staff would have updated training completed by the end of 2022.

The response also stated that governance arrangements were being drawn up to ensure good oversight of the centre, and that all unreported incidents referred to on the day of inspection had been submitted retrospectively.

It added that a deep clean was completed and Covid-19 contingency plans updated and a post-outbreak review completed. A new digital personal planning system for residents was also being introduced, and the provider said it is undertaking a full review of DNAR/advanced care planning agreements.

Read More

503 people homeless in Cork for Christmas

More in this section

‘Serious staffing issues’ at Cork Camhs unit, Dáil hears ‘Serious staffing issues’ at Cork Camhs unit, Dáil hears
Adult and child hands holding paper house, family home and homeless shelter concept Call for Traveller Homelessness Task Forces in Cork 
Pictures: Cork Persons of the Year 'very proud to be honoured' Pictures: Cork Persons of the Year 'very proud to be honoured'
hiqacork health
<p>Gardaí have indicated that the emergency services went to a housing estate in the town shortly after 9pm on Wednesday following the unexpected passing of the toddler in a choking incident</p>

Skibbereen locals vow to support family after toddler dies in choking incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more