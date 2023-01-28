Pictures: Cork Persons of the Year 'very proud to be honoured'

THE owners of two of Cork’s oldest traditional businesses, Shandon Sweet Factory and Angela’s Shop and Coffee Dock, were announced as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual awards yesterday.

Known to generations of Corkonians, Shandon Sweet Factory and Shop has been trading since 1928 in the Shandon Quarter of old Cork city.

The Two Norries Timmy Long and James Leonard at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

Angela’s Shop and Coffee Dock in Fountainstown has served ice cream, buckets and spades, fishing nets, and anything you would need for a day out at the seaside, and is well known to Cork families for decades.

The award judges, Ann Doherty, chief executive of Cork City Council and Tim Lucey chief executive of Cork County Council said they were “struck by the perseverance, adaptability, and quality of these two businesses and their contribution to the fabric of Cork through the generations”.

Deirdre Clune , MEP with Maurice Gubbins and Dan Linehan of The Echo/ Irish Examiner at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

Shandon Sweets is Ireland’s last remaining traditional shop and sweet factory, run by father-and-son duo, Tony and Dan Linehan.

The duo has overcome many obstacles over the years, including a major fire. The sweets are all handmade on-site using traditional methods.

Tony Linehan said he was “absolutely shocked” to receive the award.

Kevin Owens (jnr), Mairead Owens, Leona O'Regan, Kevin Owens (tenor- June winner) Mons Owens, and Gerda Barry at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

Speaking to The Echo, he said: “It’s just so different doing this on a Friday morning compared to what I’m used to. This is just absolutely surreal, completely. It shows hard work and dedication.” A shop with a similar legacy is Angela’s in Fountainstown which Angela Cantwell has owned for more than 30 years.

Ms Cantwell said she was “very proud to be honoured” with the award and acknowledged her “lovely wonderful elderly customers” who she said she loves meeting when they visit the shop.

Dermot Collins of the Beal na Blath committee, October Person of the Month, with Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and Bishop Fintan Gould at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

Speaking to The Echo, she said: “I just couldn’t believe that we won and there were such wonderful other nominees. I thought that I didn’t have the chance but I’m just in awe, I just can’t believe it. I’m just so happy, and it’s so wonderful for Shandon Sweets as well.” Ms Cantwell and Mr Linehan both thanked organiser of the awards Manus O’Callaghan, who they said has put in “a lot of hard work behind the scenes”.

Mr O’Callaghan described Shandon Sweets as “Cork’s own Willy Wonka Factory” and said the success of three generations of Linehan’s is “amazing”.

He said Angela’s iconic little business by the sea brings back many happy memories for Cork families and that it is “great to know that this is one tradition that continues on”.

Joint winner - Angela Cantwell of Angela's Shop and Coffee Dock, Fountainstown with Marty Morrissey after the announcement of The 30th Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Cork’s premier award scheme and extra awards were presented at the event.

Veteran broadcaster Mike Murphy was made an Honorary Corkman, celebrating his 60 years of top programmes on TV and radio.

Going back to the 1970s, he told the story of being buried in Macroom in an attempt to one-up the MC on the day Marty Morrissey, who was born in Mallow.

Joint Winners of the Overall Award; Kieran Cantwell, Louise Doran, Sinead Quinlan and Angela Cantwell of Angela's Shop and Coffee Dock, Fountainstown with Tony and Dan Linehan and Martina Linehan of Shandon Sweet factory after the announcement of The 30th Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

In the late 70s, organisers of the Macroom Mountain Dew festival decided they would honour the late Tim Hayes who created the world record by staying in a coffin six feet underground for a number of days.

Mr Murphy said he found himself to be the man to emulate Mr Hayes and got into a coffin, was put six feet under and “covered in with a big digger”.

Manus O'Callaghan speaking at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

Mr Murphy told Mr Morrissey: “My point is this: You think you’re great, you were born in Mallow, I was buried in Macroom.”

Also recognised at the awards was the founder of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre Mary Crilly who was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Accepting her award, Mary Crilly said she was stopped recently on North Main Street when an 86-year-old stopped her to thank her because every time she speaks out he feels he matters.

HALL OF FAME recipient Mary Crilly of Cork Sexual Violence Centre at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

“Any time survivors hear of the centre getting an award, getting something, they feel it’s for them, they feel they matter and I think, as regards sexual violence, there’s a lot more to do but by God, Cork is ahead of the game and thank you and keep talking. Keep it open because we need to make changes. I’m just blown away.”

International tenor Finbar Wright received the Cork Supreme Award for representing Cork in such a distinguished way in concert halls around the world.

Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, Cheltenham Gold Cup and leading jockey at Cheltenham was bestowed with an Honorary Corkwoman title.

Aidan Forde of award partners The Irish Examiner, Pat O'Connell of Kay O'Connell Fishmongers and previous winner Stephen Teap at the 30th annual Cork Person of the Year Awards, at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday 27th January 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

An award was also presented to Barry Woods, retired director from the then Cork Examiner, to mark his work as a founding member of the awards organising team.

Appreciation awards went to retiring members of RTÉ, long-standing award scheme partners, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and RTÉ Commercial Director Geraldine O’Leary who both retire from RTÉ later this year.