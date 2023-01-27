Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 19:00

'I'll hammer you' intoxicated man told Garda in Cork City Centre

He pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening and drunken behaviour
Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old man involved in a row in Cork city centre turned on gardaí and taunted one officer with the words, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are, you f***ing prick. Do your best. I’ll hammer you’.

Gint Abelitis of Station Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening and drunken behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose fines on the accused man on this occasion but he warned him that such offences put him at risk of prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident which occurred on October 23, 2022.

“Gardaí were on beat patrol on the Grand Parade when they were approached by members of the public indicating that an intoxicated man outside Bean & Leaf café was screaming and shouting at members of the public and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

“Garda Keith Cahill approached the man he now knows as Gilt Abelitis who was screaming and shouting at another man, stating, ‘I’ll batter you’.

“Garda Cahill then spoke with Mr Albelitis who then shouted at gardaí, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are, you f***ing prick. Do your best. I’ll hammer you’.

“Mr Abelitis was highly intoxicated and very unsteady of his feet. At 1.15 a.m. he was arrested and he continued screaming and shouting at gardaí, ‘f*** ye.’ He was handcuffed for his own safety,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “Firstly, he would like to apologise. He had not been drinking for a long time and on the day of this incident he had been drinking from the top shelf, so to speak.” 

Mr Burke said the Latvian man is employed in Cork and has been living here since 2000.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined the accused €300 for his threatening and abusive behaviour and €100 for being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others.

