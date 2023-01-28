Four month jail term for man who squared up to gardaí

CURSING and squaring up to gardaí and other offences in the city centre resulted in a 31-year-old man getting a four-month jail term.

Shane O’Brien (Galvin) of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to multiple offences at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to the four-month period in prison.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that in one incident gardaí encountered the accused on December 18 2022 at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street.

“He was highly intoxicated. He began cursing at gardaí and squaring up to the guards. He had to be arrested,” Sgt Davis said.

On September 5 2022 he stole a €100 Nike tracksuit from Lifestyle Sports on Patrick’s Street, Cork.

And on July 30 last he was caught obstructing pedestrians by begging on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Shane O’Brien (Galvin) appeared by video link from prison where he read out a letter to the court which he had prepared: “I would like to sincerely apologise. It was totally my fault. I am after going nearly 10 years in prison.

“I have stopped taking heroin the second I found out (partner) was pregnant eight weeks ago. I have been very worried about her. I went through a rough patch a few months ago. That is why I was begging and took stuff from Lifestyle Sports.”

Sgt Davis said the accused had 44 previous convictions including eight for theft, two for robbery and two for burglary.