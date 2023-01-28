Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 08:00

Four month jail term for man who squared up to gardaí

The accused had 44 previous convictions including eight for theft, two for robbery and two for burglary.
Four month jail term for man who squared up to gardaí

The accused had 44 previous convictions including eight for theft, two for robbery and two for burglary. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

CURSING and squaring up to gardaí and other offences in the city centre resulted in a 31-year-old man getting a four-month jail term.

Shane O’Brien (Galvin) of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to multiple offences at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to the four-month period in prison.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that in one incident gardaí encountered the accused on December 18 2022 at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street.

“He was highly intoxicated. He began cursing at gardaí and squaring up to the guards. He had to be arrested,” Sgt Davis said.

On September 5 2022 he stole a €100 Nike tracksuit from Lifestyle Sports on Patrick’s Street, Cork.

And on July 30 last he was caught obstructing pedestrians by begging on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Shane O’Brien (Galvin) appeared by video link from prison where he read out a letter to the court which he had prepared: “I would like to sincerely apologise. It was totally my fault. I am after going nearly 10 years in prison.

“I have stopped taking heroin the second I found out (partner) was pregnant eight weeks ago. I have been very worried about her. I went through a rough patch a few months ago. That is why I was begging and took stuff from Lifestyle Sports.”

Sgt Davis said the accused had 44 previous convictions including eight for theft, two for robbery and two for burglary.

More in this section

‘Serious staffing issues’ at Cork Camhs unit, Dáil hears ‘Serious staffing issues’ at Cork Camhs unit, Dáil hears
Adult and child hands holding paper house, family home and homeless shelter concept Call for Traveller Homelessness Task Forces in Cork 
503 people homeless in Cork for Christmas 503 people homeless in Cork for Christmas
cork court
<p>Gardaí have indicated that the emergency services went to a housing estate in the town shortly after 9pm on Wednesday following the unexpected passing of the toddler in a choking incident</p>

Skibbereen locals vow to support family after toddler dies in choking incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more