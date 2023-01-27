Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 09:45

Drug dealing charge struck out as DPP directions not available

The defendant was accused of having Diamorphine (heroin) in his possession and also had it for sale or supply at Mayfield garda station following his arrest at Blackpool shopping centre on August 18 2022.
Mayfield garda station, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

A drug-dealing charge was struck out in the case against a 36-year-old Cork man as the Director of Public Prosecutions has still not given directions in the case that dates back to August 2022.

Shane Murphy of 213 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, was accused of having Diamorphine (heroin) in his possession and also had it for sale or supply at Mayfield garda station following his arrest at Blackpool shopping centre on August 18 2022.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, reminded Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that he had indicated previously that he would strike out the charges if the DPP’s directions were not available.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the DPP had not given directions.

The judge then struck out the case.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was aware that “the state can come again with the charges”.

