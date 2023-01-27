'Absolutely heartbreaking': Shock at death of young boy in Skibbereen

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ is how a local councillor has described the death of a young child in Skibbereen in what gardaí have said was a tragic accident.

Gardaí attended a home in the West Cork town following the sudden death of a male toddler, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday night.

The coroner was notified and a post-mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. Gardaí said they are treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Shortly after 9pm, on Wednesday, January 25, gardaí attended at a domestic residence in Skibbereen, County Cork, following the sudden death of a male toddler.

“The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital. Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further information is available.”

Independent councillor Karen Coakley lives in the centre of Skibbereen, close to where the tragedy occurred.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Ms Coakley.

“People are devastated. It’s impossible to comprehend. I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

The whole community will rally around the family, she said.