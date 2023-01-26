New homes built in Cork up 39% last year

The number of homes built in Cork last year increased by 39% from 2021, with the number of apartments built in the county in 2022 greater than the previous two years combined.

Latest data on Dwelling Completions for Q4 of 2022 shows that the total number of dwellings completed in Cork in 2022 was 3,089, up 39% on the 2,223 built-in 2021.

The data on new dwellings completed is sourced from the number of domestic dwellings connected to the ESB network during this time. It excludes any new beds completed as part of student accommodation.

This 39% increase is just behind the national trend. There were 29,851 new dwelling completions in the whole of 2022 across the country, an increase of 45.2% from 2021 (20,553) and 41.3% up from 2019, pre-pandemic.

The figures are broken down further into single dwellings, scheme houses, and apartments.

Single dwellings are once off individual new homes connected to the ESB network, scheme houses are those connected to the ESB as part of a multi-unit developments of two or more houses, and apartments are defined as multi-unit developments with two or more apartments connected to the ESB grid.

The most notable increase was in the number of apartments built in Cork in 2022, showing an increase of 249% when compared to 2021.

401 apartments were completed in Cork in 2022, almost three-quarters of which were built in the city.

This compares to only 115 completed in 2021, and is more than the number of apartments built in Cork in 2021 and 2020 combined (321).

There were also 755 single homes and 1,933 scheme homes built, a yearly increase of 37% and 24% respectively.

For all new dwellings completed across the country last year, 84.1% were completed in urban areas, although there was also a 16.6% increase in the number of rural homes completed in 2022.

The data also shows that the average size of new dwellings is continuing to gradually fall year on year.

The average size of a new home in 2022 was only three-quarters of the size of a new home in 2016 (75 on the size index, compared to the 2016 base index of 100).

In terms of Local Election Areas, the largest concentration of new homes in Cork were built in Carrigaline, where 323 dwellings were completed last year. Over 300 new homes were also built in Cobh (303) and Cork City North East (316) in 2022.

The Cork area with the fewest number of new homes built was Kanturk, where only 86 dwellings were completed in 2022.