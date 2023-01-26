Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 14:35

Cork hospital charity seeks donations for robotic surgery service

The hospital recently purchased the Da Vinci XI surgical robot which is used for prostatectomies, cardiac valve repair, and renal and gynecologic surgical procedures
Cork hospital charity seeks donations for robotic surgery service

Robotic surgery, or robot-assisted surgery, allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques and CUH is appealing for donations to increase the amount of robotic surgery it can offer.

Breda Graham

THE Cork University Hospital (CUH) Charity is appealing for support to bring robotic surgery to the hospital which provides a number of benefits for patients.

The hospital recently purchased the Da Vinci XI surgical robot which is used for prostatectomies, cardiac valve repair, and renal and gynecologic surgical procedures, to name a few.

The Da Vinci Xi robotic system consists of four interactive arms which are controlled by the surgeon who typically sits at a console in the corner of the room.

The robot arms sense the surgeon's hand movements and translate them into scaled-down micro-movements to manipulate small surgical instruments.

A second optional training console allows tandem operating and training.

Robotic surgery, or robot-assisted surgery, allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques and CUH is appealing for donations to increase the amount of robotic surgery it can offer.

Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery – procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.

BENEFITS

The Da Vinci Xi Robotic System will provide a number of benefits over conventional surgery including shorter patient stay, a decrease in the age of patients being referred for surgery, smaller, less painful incisions, quicker return to work, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to use the dual console for training purposes.

The benefits of a robot over conventional surgery will be seen in urology where robotic prostatectomy is now widely used because of its high degree of surgical accuracy, and because recovery is much faster than it is for open surgery.

It also benefits cardiac surgeries by avoiding breaking the breastbone and ensuring less blood transfusion requirements, and thoracic surgery by avoiding large and painful incisions between rib spaces.

All patients currently undergoing conventional open lung cancer surgery require an intensive care unit bed. Robotic lung cancer surgeries typically require only a standard ward bed which will alleviate the pressure on an already strained ITU.

CUH is also now the only major colorectal centre without a robot that can be used to ensure less bladder and sexual dysfunction, less pain and reduced time in the hospital for patients.

Read More

'The issue has dragged on too long': Cork heritage site to remain closed until 2024 at least

More in this section

Toddler dies in 'tragic accident' in West Cork Toddler dies in 'tragic accident' in West Cork
'The issue has dragged on too long': Cork heritage site to remain closed until 2024 at least 'The issue has dragged on too long': Cork heritage site to remain closed until 2024 at least
CC GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS Cork communities welcoming refugees to benefit from €3.5m funding allocation
cork university hospital
Funeral of retired farmer killed in Mercy hospital told he was 'one of the gentlest people you could meet'

Funeral of retired farmer killed in Mercy hospital told he was 'one of the gentlest people you could meet'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more