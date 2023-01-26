Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 12:34

Toddler dies in 'tragic accident' in West Cork

Shortly after 9pm last night, Gardaí attended a residence in the town following the sudden death of a male toddler. 
Amy Nolan

A young child has died in Skibbereen in what Gardaí have described as a tragic accident. 

Shortly after 9pm last night, Gardaí attended a home in the town following the sudden death of a male toddler. 

The Coroner was notified and a post-mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. 

Gardaí say they are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo:

“Shortly after 9pm, on Wednesday 25th January 2023, Gardaí attended at a domestic residence in Skibbereen, Co. Cork, following the sudden death of a male toddler.

“The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital.

“Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further information is available.”

READ NOW

