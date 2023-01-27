'I find it a waste of time': Cork pupils on what they think of banning homework

CORK kids are finally having their say on homework following President Michael D Higgins’ calls for a ban on the activity.

The president is being hailed a hero by children across the country after suggesting that the younger population may benefit from time to pursue more creative activities. He made the comments while speaking to pupils from St Kevin’s National School, Littleton, Co Tipperary on a special, 20th anniversary episode of RTÉ’s news2day programme saying: “People should be able to use their time for other creative things. I think as much as possible that [homework] should happen in the school and I think it’s more relaxed than it used to be.”

Third class pupils from Scoil Padre Pio in Churchfield have weighed in on the topic with an overwhelming degree of support for the president. Many admitted to finding homework stressful and called for the activity to be scrapped as soon as possible.

Cathal Fitzpatrick, who is a third-class student at the school, described why homework has scuppered his enjoyment of weekday afternoons.

“It’s really stressful when you get something wrong and you can’t figure it out,” he said. “Sometimes my mum can’t even figure it out. My dad is best at homework but he’s at work when I’m doing it so he’s not there to help me. My brother can be distracting so it normally takes me an hour when he’s around.”

Spellings in particular are a bone of contention for Cathal.

“I really find the English most difficult because I have to learn the spellings and that’s very stressful,” he said. “When I get one wrong, I have to learn them all over again. Sometimes I’ll leave the spellings for later. However, I get really annoyed when I watch something on the phone and still have homework left to do later. I love building and that’s why I enjoy Minecraft so much. I also like painting and creative art stuff, so I’d have a lot more time for that if we didn’t have homework.”

Kornelia Makal, who hails from Poland and now lives in Churchfield, spoke of her struggle to maintain a school/life balance as a result of homework. The nine-year-old also attends a Polish school at the weekend to preserve her knowledge of the language and country’s history.

“I go to Polish school at the weekends,” she said. “Everyone has a two-day weekend and I have only one so homework takes up a lot of my time. In June I will be returning back to Poland forever and won’t need this school anymore. In my Polish school I have two subjects-Polish and history. Sundays are okay in Polish school because it’s not for work, only for art. If I didn’t have homework I would play with my friends and go to the shop sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Foley was happy to see President Michael D Higgins taking a stand for children everywhere.

“Some people don’t listen to children because they think that their opinions are silly,” she said. “I find homework a waste of time because I don’t like fractions. This is the part I hate the most.”

Feng Lin described why homework is not just stressful for children but their parents and siblings as well.

“I only slightly like homework because it helps you learn,” he said. “It gets hard when we have to write and say the words we’re supposed to. If I have to pronounce a word I’ll have to say it over and over again and that can be very stressful. Mum helps me with my homework but my brother has helped me before when she was busy.”

Meanwhile, Chantz Green’s victory celebrations may be a little premature.

“When my mum told me homework might be getting banned I jumped around the house,” he said. “We do work in school, then go home to do more work when we’d rather be with our friends. There shouldn’t be any work at home. Instead, this should be time for creative things or going for a walk with friends. We could go to the park and have fun.”

Bradley Delaney enjoys homework for the most part. However, there are times when his enthusiasm wears thin.

“It takes me about 10 or 15 minutes to do my homework. I don’t have any secrets but sometimes I like homework and other times I don’t. It takes me about 25 minutes when I don’t feel like it.”

Jake Gold added his voice to the discussion describing how he’d spend his time in a world without homework.

“I’m the best at finding hide and seek places because I’m not afraid to hide in the places where there are spiders,” he said.

Kayden O’Donovan Quilligan regards homework as a major source of stress.

“I’d like to see homework banned. Even though my mum helps me, it just gives me more stress.”

Mia Sheehan said that homework can be difficult with siblings at home.

“Homework is boring. It’s a waste of time and my brother is always interrupting me.”

Layla Cullinane kept it short and sweet.

“I like homework and what the president had to say,” she said.