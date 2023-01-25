Delays for Cork commuters following two crashes

Traffic was reported to be extremely heavy on Wednesday evening on Cork's South Ring Road this evening following two earlier incidents.

The first incident, involving three cars, occurred on the N40 eastbound between the Bloomfield Interchange and the Mahon Interchange at around 3.45pm.

Gardaí said the incident had been cleared by 5.15pm, and a second, unrelated collision eastbound by the Kinsale Road Roundabout, involving a truck and a car, was cleared just before 6pm. No injuries are reported from either incident.

Traffic is reported to still be very heavy in both directions, with long queues reported westbound between the Jack Lynch Tunnel and the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

Road users are advised to take care in the area.