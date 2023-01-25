Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 16:58

Suspended sentence for man who tried to kiss woman on a bus

Inspector Gillian Sinnott told Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court: “He was trying to kiss this lady upstairs on the bus.” 
The judge imposed a sentence of three months suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of 18 months. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man who hassled a young woman sitting upstairs in a double-decker bus and then tried to kiss her has been given a three-month suspended sentence.

Judge Marian O’Leary said there appeared to be a denial by him to the probation service of what he had done on the bus. Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the reason for Anthony Foley’s denial was that he was ashamed of what happened.

“Also he was so intoxicated he did not know what he was doing. There is no doubt he is a very vulnerable young fella,” Mr Burke said.

Judge O’Leary said: “Because he won’t take guidance from the probation service I am going to do something to keep him on the straight and narrow.” 

The judge then imposed a sentence of three months suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of 18 months.

Despite the denials made to the probation service by 30-year-old Anthony Foley of 20 The Maples, Bridgemount, Carrigaline, County Cork, he did plead guilty at Cork District Court to committing a sexual assault.

Insp Gillian Sinnott said there were complaints from two young women travelling on a bus that Anthony Foley was intimidating them. CCTV was downloaded from the bus and shown in court to Judge Marian O’Leary.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting one of the young women by trying to kiss her on September 13 2021.

Mr Burke said the defendant’s father was keeping him on the straight and narrow.

