Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 11:09

Woman left Cork Penneys store without paying for €284 worth of items

Gardaí attended Penneys in Wilton and met the defendant with a member of security staff
Woman left Cork Penneys store without paying for €284 worth of items

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a three-month suspended sentence for the offence on October 28, 2022.

Liam Heylin

A 24-year-old woman filled a trolley with €284 worth of items and left the store without paying and now she has been given a suspended jail term.

Dianna Bradley of 61 Grangewood Court, Douglas, Cork, pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court.

Gardaí attended Penneys in Wilton and met the defendant with a member of security staff. 

The defendant had gone through the shop with a trolley and filled it with items with a total value of €284 and left without paying, Sergeant Pat Lyons said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant had some personal difficulties at the time.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a three-month suspended sentence for the offence on October 28, 2022.

More in this section

Garda stock One person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in West Cork
Cork set for mixed weather this week with temperatures to drop below freezing Cork set for mixed weather this week with temperatures to drop below freezing
Give it a 'tri': Cork Triathlon Club holding open evening this weekend Give it a 'tri': Cork Triathlon Club holding open evening this weekend
cork courtcourts#courts
Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme

Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more