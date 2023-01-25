Woman left Cork Penneys store without paying for €284 worth of items

A 24-year-old woman filled a trolley with €284 worth of items and left the store without paying and now she has been given a suspended jail term.

Dianna Bradley of 61 Grangewood Court, Douglas, Cork, pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court.

Gardaí attended Penneys in Wilton and met the defendant with a member of security staff.

The defendant had gone through the shop with a trolley and filled it with items with a total value of €284 and left without paying, Sergeant Pat Lyons said.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant had some personal difficulties at the time.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a three-month suspended sentence for the offence on October 28, 2022.