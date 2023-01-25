Young and old can enjoy Cork ‘Frozen’ experience

CORKONIANS young and old will have the opportunity to channel their inner Annas and Elsas next week as part of an event celebrating all things Frozen.

Organised by Starlight Entertainment, the exclusive singalong will see the movie screened at the Pavilion this Sunday, (January 29) from 3pm.

Lyrics will appear on the big screen making it easier for families to join in with iconic songs made famous by the Disney movie.

Live singers will help audience members warm up their singing voices before they “let it go”.

Fans of the comedy-adventure are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters. Goody bags will be available on the day and are included in the overall ticket price.

Spokesperson for Starlight Entertainment, Marguerite O’Connor said they are looking forward to the event.

“We are delighted to bring this event to Cork where we know there are a lot of fans of Elsa, Anna and Olaf the Snowman. It’s the most popular comedy-adventure to hit the big screen for all the family and we hope people enjoy this unique afternoon of fun, song and treats.

"It’s important to note that it is not a stage show but a full screening of the movie with lyrics on screen and live singers to help all the family join in on some of the most-loved songs of the film such as Let it Go.”

The Pavilion reopened its doors in recent years after the building was renovated to reflect its former glory.

Having previously served the people of old Cork as a luxurious cinema, it has been repurposed over the years as an Asian food outlet as well as a bar and nightclub.

It has now been reclaimed as an entertainment venue, thanks to an investment of upwards of €500,000, that does justice to its past. It also includes a downstairs bar known as Intermission which was inspired by the New York hotel bar tradition and old-school Irish lounge bar.

Tickets for the Frozen event start at €18 plus booking fee- inclusive of goody bag- and are available on eventbrite.ie.