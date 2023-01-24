Cork set for mixed weather this week with temperatures to drop below freezing

Cork is set to see a change in temperature over the coming days as conditions grow milder, before temperatures drop as the weekend nears.

A dull and overcast start to Wednesday with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist has been forecast for Cork before drier and brighter conditions develop in the afternoon.

Met Éireann has forecast highest temperatures of between 8 and 10 degrees with light southwest winds veering northwest during the afternoon.

As the weekend approaches, a high-pressure system will largely dominate as it moves across the country from the west, with some sunny spells developing during the afternoon on Thursday.

It will stay a little cooler with highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Any cloud will clear to leave a mostly clear and dry night on Thursday night with temperatures expected to fall below freezing widely bringing with it the risk of icy stretches and ground frost.

Winds will be mostly light and variable with lowest temperatures of 2 to -2 degrees.

Friday will be mostly calm and settled to begin, with any frost or ice clearing. Highest afternoon temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly light winds are expected.

Friday night is forecast to be cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle and overnight lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Current indications for the weekend suggest that the high pressure largely dominating the weather will slowly drift away to the southwest allowing for the passage of weather fronts across the country.