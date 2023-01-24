Give it a 'tri': Cork Triathlon Club holding open evening this weekend

AN information evening held by Cork city’s very popular triathlon club is taking place next Friday, January 27, at 7.30pm in the Clayton Hotel.

Cork Triathlon Club (CTC) has a large sporting presence, with membership soaring in recent years thanks to more and more people trying out the popular sport, which features swimming, cycling, and running.

Colourful competitors taking part in the King of the Hill triathlon in Kinsale.

The information evening is a chance for newbies to find out more about the dynamic sport and the people involved in the club.

Committee members and a number of speakers will be there in person to share their experiences of the club and the sport.

There will also be an online stream of the event for anyone interested in watching from home.

The Echo team of Ronan Bagnall, Roisin Burke and Darragh Bermingham taking part in the King of the Hill triathlon in Kinsale. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CTC’s social committee said the open night was a great opportunity for anyone interested in the club or the sport to find out more.

“The event will be extremely informative, whether you are just thinking of starting triathlon, are new to the club, or are at a more competitive level, we have something for you,”

Details about the typical training schedule, social and events calendar, as well as insights from CTC members on their own experiences in the club will all form part of the evening.

There will also be a question-and-answer session at the end of the meeting to answer any queries from the audience.

For anyone thinking about getting involved in triathlon racing this year, the social committee said it would be of benefit to attend.

“The club has a wealth of experience and knowledge with a wide variety of levels and abilities among our members. If you want to do a triathlon this year, I think it’s a good idea to check out this event.” CTC organises a sprint triathlon, King of the Hill, every summer. The sell-out event is held in Kinsale and is centred around Dock Beach.

Anyone interested in the open night can register in advance on Eventbrite with the option to attend in person or online.