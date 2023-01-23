Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 21:35

Man arrested in connection with Mercy Hospital death charged

He is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.
Man arrested in connection with Mercy Hospital death charged

The Mercy Hospital, Cork where an elderly man was attacked on a ward and subsequently died. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

A man has been charged in connection with the investigation into the death of a man at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Sunday.

He is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.

An advocate of the elderly in Cork has shared his condolences with the family of Matthew Healy who was killed during an incident at the MUH on Sunday morning.

A retired farmer from Berrings, Mr Healy died following an alleged violent attack by a fellow patient on a general ward at the hospital.

The widower, aged 89, was predeceased by his wife Delia, who died earlier this month, and his daughter who lost her life in an accident at a young age four decades ago.

Speaking to The Echo, Paddy O’Brien described the incident as “an awful tragedy” and said that no patient in hospital, particularly elderly patients, should have this happen to them.

“It’s a very very sad case. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mr Healy’s family.” Mr O’Brien described the incident as “a desperate situation” and said that no family whose elderly loved one goes to hospital for treatment should have to go through this.

More in this section

wooden judge on book on the desk Born-again Christian tells court, custody has helped her get through cold turkey
Woman with 225 previous convictions jailed for latest shoplifting offences Woman with 225 previous convictions jailed for latest shoplifting offences
Next phase of Cork's Marina Park 'on course to begin this summer' Next phase of Cork's Marina Park 'on course to begin this summer'
mercy university hospitalcork
Person taken to hospital following collision in Cork City

Person taken to hospital following collision in Cork City

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more