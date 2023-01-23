Man arrested in connection with Mercy Hospital death charged

A man has been charged in connection with the investigation into the death of a man at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Sunday.

He is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.

An advocate of the elderly in Cork has shared his condolences with the family of Matthew Healy who was killed during an incident at the MUH on Sunday morning.

A retired farmer from Berrings, Mr Healy died following an alleged violent attack by a fellow patient on a general ward at the hospital.

The widower, aged 89, was predeceased by his wife Delia, who died earlier this month, and his daughter who lost her life in an accident at a young age four decades ago.

Speaking to The Echo, Paddy O’Brien described the incident as “an awful tragedy” and said that no patient in hospital, particularly elderly patients, should have this happen to them.

“It’s a very very sad case. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mr Healy’s family.” Mr O’Brien described the incident as “a desperate situation” and said that no family whose elderly loved one goes to hospital for treatment should have to go through this.