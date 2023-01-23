Born-again Christian tells court, custody has helped her get through cold turkey

A BORN-AGAIN Christian arrested at the weekend for allegedly having €16,000 worth of heroin and €4,000 worth of crack cocaine at an apartment in Cork said it was a blessing to be remanded in custody as it helped her to get through the worst of cold turkey.

37-year-old Jenna Heaphy asked Judge Olann Kelleher not to remand her in custody and said prison would do her no good.

However, Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan, who arrested and charged her with having Diamorphine (heroin) and crack cocaine for sale or supply at an apartment in Cork on Saturday, objected to her being released on bail.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said Jenna Heaphy “may have to commit further offences to feed her habit” now that these alleged drugs had been seized. He add that it was “a serious amount of drugs”.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the accused made no admissions to selling or supplying drugs when she was questioned in garda custody. The detective agreed that she had not made such an admission.

Jenna Heaphy gave evidence in her bail application and said she had worked in a Christian radio station and had made documentaries on topics including homelessness. She described herself as a born-again Christian.

“I am not back on drugs very long. When the guards came into the apartment and asked me where the drugs were (she told them). To be honest, your honour, I am just a go-for. That is all I am. I am not paid financially. I left myself be used as a pawn. Prison would be no benefit to me. If you release me I will be in treatment in four weeks. I do apologise for my actions.

“It has been a blessing being in the garda station since I was arrested. I have gone through the worst of my cold turkey. I will not use. I will be in treatment in four weeks.

“I am not beating up old women or robbing people. I passed on stuff to adults who are also in addiction. I done it to feed my habit.

“I served the one true God and I am after swearing on the bible,” Jenna Heaphy testified.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “She is quite forthright in her admissions.” Judge Kelleher remanded her in custody for one week to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions.

She is charged with having both drugs for her own use and for the purpose of sale or supply to others on Saturday, January 21 at an apartment at Braemar, Old Blackrock Road, Cork.

Detective Garda Peter arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene. Neil Sheehan is charged in relation to Diamorphine only. He is accused of having the €16,000 worth of Diamorphine (heroin) for his own use and for sale or supply at the same place at the same time.

There was no objection to bail in his case. Conditions require him to reside at the apartment at Braemar, Old Blackrock Road, sign daily at Anglesea Street and not to apply for a passport. His case was adjourned until March 22 for DPP directions. The alleged drugs seized will have to be forensically analysed as part of the investigation.