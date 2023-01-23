Cork city groups honoured at Pride of place awards 

TWO Cork city voluntary groups were honoured this weekend for dedicated work in their local communities.

At the prestigious Pride of Place community awards, held in the Clayton Hotel on Saturday evening, Cork’s Glen Community Garden claimed a special award.

Volunteers from the social and gardening education group in The Glen run weekly sessions for all ages and abilities.

Judges praised their efforts to improve community cohesion, and said that The Glen Community Garden “is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when a dedicated group of volunteers come together to deliver a great community asset”.

Also nominated was Douglas, in the Urban Neighbourhood with a population over 3,000 category. It narrowly missed out to Raheny Village in Dublin, taking home the runners-up award.

Members of the Douglas group from Cork City with their Runners Up Award during the ipb pride of place 2022 in association with Co-operation Ireland at the Clayton hotel,burlington road, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The awards, hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, took place in front of 400 community volunteers from across the island.

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 20 years ago through a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

President Michael D Higgins, who is joint patron of Co-operation Ireland, said the awards are “a most important initiative, reminding us that creating societies that are ethical and inclusive is a task for all of our citizens, of all ages and circumstances.”

Twenty years on from the first awards ceremony, Pride of Place founder and chairman Tom Dowling said that the ethos of the awards has never changed.

“It continues to be about acknowledging and recognising in a meaningful manner the important caring work of all our communities as they continue their journey of making the path of life easier for all,” he said.