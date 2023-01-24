Jail term for man who obstructed drugs search

A FOUR-month jail term was imposed on a 53-year-old man who obstructed a drugs search.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Michael Coffey of 55 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a drugs search on July 6 2022 at Cotters Street.

He was observed by Garda Shaun McCarthy with a rolled up piece of tinfoil in his mouth and was holding a piece of tinfoil in his hand that had a brown substance on it. He threw them into a gated car park to obstruct the search.

He also admitted a public order offence of being drunk and a danger on July 8 last at Proby’s Quay, and he also pleaded guilty to the theft of a mobile phone from a Honda Civic on George’s Quay on August 21 2022.