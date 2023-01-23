ALDI announces 110 new Cork jobs

ALDI has announced 110 new jobs in Cork as part of a nationwide recruitment drive.

The new jobs arise due to the ongoing expansion of the ALDI store network and the demand the retailer is currently seeing in the market with increasing customer numbers and strong projections for 2023.

Niall O’Connor Group Managing Director, ALDI Ireland said:

"We are continuing to reinvest in Ireland by creating and maintaining jobs throughout the country and adopting the minimum wage for colleagues. Our wider commercial plan in Ireland will see us continue to expand and develop our store network. We have plans to open six new stores this year."

The retailer is set to become the first Irish supermarket to introduce the new Living Wage from February 1.

The supermarket will increase its minimum pay to €13.85 per hour, as part of their commitment to both their employees and customers in 2023.

The r

Aldi unveils 146th store in Douglas with 27 new jobs created in 2021.

esults of survey commissioned by ALDI Ireland on the severity of the cost-of-living crisis on consumers was published today, revealing that 77% of the population have financial worries due to the ongoing crisis.

Results from the survey of 1,000 consumers by Bounce Insights last week, showed that one in every three people (30%) are ‘fearful or anxious’ about the future.

It also showed that seven in ten people (72%) are conscious of the price of goods, and that almost half (47%) are seeking value for every cent they spend.

Niall O’Connor, commented:

"The research findings are stark, with more than three-quarters of people in Ireland having financial worries as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. It shows the extent of the impact this crisis is having on Irish consumers and the extreme measures they are taking to combat it.

"We know that half of people surveyed are cutting back on fruit and vegetables, and 86% on organic or environmentally friendly produce. We don’t believe customers should ever have to choose between price, health and quality," the Group Managing Director continued.

Read More Northside of Cork city set for transformation

ALDI Ireland employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 155 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.

The supermarket chain has pledged to invest €320 million over the next three years in a bid to further accelerate its share of the Irish grocery market.

The investment drive will see ALDI open 30 new stores across the country in that time, building on the €1.6 billion it has already invested in its store and distribution network.