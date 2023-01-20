Gas-powered gun and drugs seized at Cork checkpoint

A man stopped at a Co Cork checkpoint failed a roadside test for intoxicants and was found to have in his possession a gas-powered gun with rubber pellets which emit pepper spray, and a quantity of cannabis.
The man was stopped on Thursday at a Watergrasshill checkpoint by gardaí from the Fermoy District Burglary and Roads Policing Unit.
When the man failed a roadside test for cannabis, gardaí searched his car and found three cannabis wraps, a gas-powered gun, oleoresin capsicum (pepper) spray and rubber pellet ammunition which emits pepper spray.
The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and failure to allow a blood specimen to be taken.
The man is due to appear before the courts in the coming days.
Gardai will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions once the gun and ammunition have been analysed by forensic ballistic examiners.