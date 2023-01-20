Gas-powered gun and drugs seized at Cork checkpoint

A man stopped at a Co Cork checkpoint failed a roadside test for intoxicants and was found to have in his possession a gas-powered gun with rubber pellets which emit pepper spray, and a quantity of cannabis.

The man was stopped on Thursday at a Watergrasshill checkpoint by gardaí from the Fermoy District Burglary and Roads Policing Unit.

When the man failed a roadside test for cannabis, gardaí searched his car and found three cannabis wraps, a gas-powered gun, oleoresin capsicum (pepper) spray and rubber pellet ammunition which emits pepper spray.

A gas-powered gun and ammunition which emits pepper spray, and a quantity of cannabis, were seized at a garda checkpoint in Watergrasshill on Thursday. Picture courtesy of An Garda Síochána.

The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and failure to allow a blood specimen to be taken.

The man is due to appear before the courts in the coming days.

Gardai will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions once the gun and ammunition have been analysed by forensic ballistic examiners.