Man must do 150 hours’ community service for putting Cork city shop worker in fear

AN “inoffensive man” put a young woman in fear by following her around the shop where she worked in Cork city centre has been ordered to do community service work to avoid going to jail.

Colm Daly, 52, of 22 Fairfield Square, Farranree, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour on the occasion. His solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said, “he accepts he put this lady in fear.”

Sgt John Kelleher said it happened on November 5, 2021 at Holland & Barrett on St Patrick’s Street.

“On November 11, 2021 a staff member reported to gardaí that at approximately 2.30pm Colm Daly entered the store. A woman working at the shop recognised him as someone who had caused issues in the store on previous occasions and she decided to monitor him.

“It would appear that Mr Daly took exception and left the store walking out on to St Patrick’s Street. The staff member and the defendant made eye contact and this appeared to anger him more.

“He shouted at her in an aggressive manner, ‘what are you looking at? Do you have a problem?’

“Mr Daly eventually stopped shouting but began staring at her through the window of the store.

“He began to follow her, staring in the window at her all the while as she moved about the store. This lasted for about a minute before the member of staff left the shop to report this incident to her manager. She alleged that during this incident she felt genuinely scared. She stated that she felt very threatened by Mr Daly’s behaviour to the point where she had to report the incident to her manager.”

Sgt. Kelleher said the 52-year-old had three previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour and 16 for theft.

Mr Collins-Daly said the accused told him that he had an issue with another member of staff at a different branch of the same company and it was his view that this person alerted staff in St Patrick’s Street to his presence.

“He is very apologetic. He took exception to someone else’s behaviour — not this lady’s. He presents an a very inoffensive man,” the solicitor said.

At this submission, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I am not arguing with you, but he has 58 previous convictions. He cannot behave like that. It is not fair to people doing their job.”

He said the accused could do a community service order of 150 hours.