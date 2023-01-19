Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 15:27

Man charged in connection with Paudie Palmer hit-and-run remanded in custody 

The man was previously charged with four charges relating to the alleged hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon
Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was previously charged with four charges relating to the alleged hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon in Co Cork on December 30 last. File picture

Noel Baker

A man charged with a hit and run incident following which Echo columnist and GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer died has been further remanded in custody, with gardaí stating the “extremely extensive” investigation is ongoing.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was previously charged with four charges relating to the alleged hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon in Co Cork on December 30 last.

The charges include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

However, since Mr Bezverkhyi was last in court, Mr Palmer passed away. The highly regarded broadcaster died on January 8 and was laid to rest three days later in Innishannon.

Mr Bezverkhyi appeared from custody before Judge John King at Bandon District Court on Thursday, with Sgt Paul Kelly telling the judge that there was the possibility of further charges being preferred but the Garda investigation was still continuing.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Sgt Kelly said, describing it as “extremely extensive” with some reports still awaited.

“There are numerous elements around the investigation,” he said.

Sgt Kelly said there would be no instruction from the Director of Public Prosecutions or file sent to the DPP without sight of the investigation file and he suggested a further remand in custody for the accused until February 2 next.

“The state will be making every effort to expedite the investigation,” Sgt Kelly said.

A Ukrainian interpreter was present in court and will again be present when Mr Bezverkhyi next appears there.

Mr Bezverkhyi has yet to make a bail application and Judge King told his solicitor, Myra Dinneen, that gardaí would require 48 hours notice for any future bail application.

Sgt Kelly said the state was aware that the accused has been in custody but he was not confident that a file would be ready by February 2.

“Everything is being done expeditiously,” Sgt Kelly said.

