Cope Foundation hosting two recruitment days in Cork next week 

Cope Foundation are hosting two Recruitment Open Days in Cork next week, as the disability organisation is looking to hire care assistants and nursing staff across the county.

There will be two Recruitment Open Days in the city next week - in The Clayton Silversprings Hotel on Wednesday, January 25 between 2pm and 7pm and in The Metropole Hotel on Saturday, January 28th from 10am to 2pm.

People are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss career opportunities within the organisation, which supports over 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism, their families and local communities.

A young care assistant from Cork, Vanessa Kelleher, is now working with Cope Foundation after attending a Recruitment Open Day hosted by the organisation last year.

She is urging people to consider a career supporting people with disabilities, and attend one of next week’s events.

“I would say to anyone who is thinking about it to go to the Open Days as it’s definitely worth it. Not only are you helping people with their needs, the work itself is really enjoyable and it makes you feel good. The staff at the Open Days are really nice and friendly and they just get to know you and prepare you for the interview,” said Ms Kelleher.

Eamon Nash, Chief Operations Officer of Cope Foundation said, Cope Foundation can offer “a really exciting career opportunity” with progression opportunities to the highest level in the organisation, more than 70 locations across Cork, membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme, paid maternity/paternity leave and sick leave paid in line with the public sector sick pay scheme.

“We look forward to talking to people about the opportunities we have on offer,” he said.