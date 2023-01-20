Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Cope Foundation hosting two recruitment days in Cork next week 

A young care assistant from Cork, Vanessa Kelleher, is now working with Cope Foundation after attending a Recruitment Open Day hosted by the organisation last year.
Cope Foundation hosting two recruitment days in Cork next week 

There will be two Recruitment Open Days in the city next week - in The Clayton Silversprings Hotel on Wednesday, January 25 between 2pm and 7pm and in The Metropole Hotel on Saturday, January 28th from 10am to 2pm.

Ellen O'Regan

Cope Foundation are hosting two Recruitment Open Days in Cork next week, as the disability organisation is looking to hire care assistants and nursing staff across the county.

There will be two Recruitment Open Days in the city next week - in The Clayton Silversprings Hotel on Wednesday, January 25 between 2pm and 7pm and in The Metropole Hotel on Saturday, January 28th from 10am to 2pm.

People are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss career opportunities within the organisation, which supports over 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism, their families and local communities.

A young care assistant from Cork, Vanessa Kelleher, is now working with Cope Foundation after attending a Recruitment Open Day hosted by the organisation last year.

Read More

'This is difficult news for our customers and colleagues': Argos to close Irish stores

She is urging people to consider a career supporting people with disabilities, and attend one of next week’s events.

“I would say to anyone who is thinking about it to go to the Open Days as it’s definitely worth it. Not only are you helping people with their needs, the work itself is really enjoyable and it makes you feel good. The staff at the Open Days are really nice and friendly and they just get to know you and prepare you for the interview,” said Ms Kelleher.

Eamon Nash, Chief Operations Officer of Cope Foundation said, Cope Foundation can offer “a really exciting career opportunity” with progression opportunities to the highest level in the organisation, more than 70 locations across Cork, membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme, paid maternity/paternity leave and sick leave paid in line with the public sector sick pay scheme.

“We look forward to talking to people about the opportunities we have on offer,” he said.

More in this section

Cork Coroner tells inquest of baby girl mauled by dog in Waterford that animal owners with young children must exercise caution Cork Coroner tells inquest of baby girl mauled by dog in Waterford that animal owners with young children must exercise caution
Plans afoot for dozens of apartments at site in Blackpool Plans afoot for dozens of apartments at site in Blackpool
Beautiful modern hotel room More then 2000 Cork city hotel rooms being used for refugees
corkcork jobs
<p> A bouquet of flowers was placed at the boarded up property at 9, Beecher Street, Mallow, Co Cork on Sunday, January 15.</p>

Family of tragic man found in Mallow speak of their loss and grief

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more