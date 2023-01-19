Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 14:06

Warning of water disruptions in Cork this Friday

The works are scheduled to take place from 10.30am until 2.30pm on Friday 20 January.
Warning of water disruptions in Cork this Friday
Donal O’Keeffe

Valve installation works in Cork city may cause some outages of water supplies this Friday morning and afternoon, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of this month, said the planned works will occur in the eastern part of the city.

Uisce Éireann said valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Castle Meadows, Ringcroft Avenue, Mahon and surrounding areas.

The works are scheduled to take place from 10.30am until 2.30pm on Friday 20 January.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie, with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00058091.

Read More

Woman to contest claim of assault using gnome

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Argos staff were informed this morning that the company is set to close all of its outlets in Ireland during this yea 'This is difficult news for our customers and colleagues': Argos to close all of its Irish stores
WATCH: Cork choir gives stunning performance of Elvis hit for visiting delegates WATCH: Cork choir gives stunning performance of Elvis hit for visiting delegates
Ireland v Italy - NatWest 6 Nations - Aviva Stadium 'I am overwhelmed by your kindness': Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery
irish water
CC COVID-19 SCENES

Well-known sports store closing Blackpool store 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more