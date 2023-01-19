Warning of water disruptions in Cork this Friday

Valve installation works in Cork city may cause some outages of water supplies this Friday morning and afternoon, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of this month, said the planned works will occur in the eastern part of the city.

Uisce Éireann said valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Castle Meadows, Ringcroft Avenue, Mahon and surrounding areas.

The works are scheduled to take place from 10.30am until 2.30pm on Friday 20 January.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie, with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00058091.