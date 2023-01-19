'I am overwhelmed by your kindness': Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery

Michael Flatley has said he is “on the mend” after having surgery to treat his cancer.

The 64-year-old choreographer, best known for his part as lead dancer in Irish dancing troupe Riverdance, added that he has been released from hospital.

Flatley told his followers on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.

“I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”

In a post last week, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.

Flatley, who was born into a blue-collar Irish-American family in Chicago, rose to fame when Riverdance performed during a seven-minute interval at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

Michael Flatley shares an update on his cancer battle after being released from hospital. Picture: Instagram

A year later, he had a full-length show in Dublin and followed this up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

He has also created, produced and directed other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Flatley has also expanded into film – directing and starring in the 2018 spy thriller Blackbird.

In the movie, which also stars Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin and Ian Beattie, Flatley plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley, who is drawn back into the world of espionage he had left behind.

Last year, Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.