Three Cork groups up for community awards

Cork County Council has extended a good luck message to the three Co Cork communities nominated for the IPB Pride of Place Awards Ceremony in association with Co-operation Ireland.

Anticipation is building across the county as representatives from three communities prepare for the Pride of Place Awards Ceremony in Dublin on Saturday, January 21.

The three entrants include Rylane Community Park Association under ‘Category 2: Population 300-1,000’; Dunmanway Family Resource Centre Meals on Wheels under ‘Category 7: Community Wellbeing Initiative’; and Rathcormac Game and Wildlife Club under ‘Category 9: Community Tourism Initiative’.

Rylane Community Park Association was set up in 2016 to purchase a site and develop a community park in the village of Rylane.

The group wanted a community space which would benefit all members of the community and provide year-round enjoyment.

Twenty-four officers and committee members make up the association and to date, they have set up weekly lotto, held raffles, fun days, fun runs and walks, vintage runs, and choral evenings to raise funds for the park.

A combination of fundraising and grants (totalling over €165,000) has seen phase one — a multi-sport pitch — completed. Phase 2 of the project is a playground which will commence later this year.

Dunmanway Family Resource Centre is part of the national programme called the Family and Community Services Resource Centre Programme and is managed by a voluntary board of directors.

Donations

Dunmanway Family Resource Centre operates meals on wheels in Dunmanway town and its core funding is from the HSE but augmented by generous donations and local grants making it possible to deliver this service.

The goal of Dunmanway Family Resource Centre is to provide affordable nutritious meals to anyone who needs it, with staff preparing more than 200 meals per week.

Over 35 volunteers turn up without fail every week, some of whom help in-house, while others are drivers who deliver the meals and provide an invaluable human connection to the clients.

Rathcormac Game and Wildlife Club was founded in 1971 in the small village of Rathcormac in North Cork, having witnessed the huge loss and destruction of valuable wildlife habitats and launched a habitat appeal in 2007.

In 2011, it successfully purchased six acres of land near Corrin Hill and Cross and celebrated 40 years in existence, winning the National Association of Regional Game Councils club of the year.

In 2013 work commenced and the club negotiated the use of a Coillte carpark and a pathway was constructed through its woods to enhance the walk to the reserve. Corrin Nature Reserve was officially opened to the public by the club in 2019.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Councillor Danny Collins said all communities nominated have demonstrated civic pride in their areas, dedication, community spirit, inclusiveness, pride of place, and “a very real commitment to working collaboratively with the council”.

“Competitions such as Pride of Place — which recognises civic pride, the duties that people have because they belong to a particular community — and Tidy Towns — which recognises the tidiest and most attractive towns and villages — are complimentary competitions that benefit all those who live in these wonderful communities, villages, and towns throughout Cork county.”