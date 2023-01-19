Woman to contest claim of assault using gnome

A WOMAN accused of throwing a garden gnome at another woman’s head indicated that she is contesting the case and it was adjourned for hearing at Cork District Court on February 21.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case when Laura Malone’s solicitor Eddie Burke told the court that she was pleading not guilty to the charge.

Inspector Brendan McKenna previously outlined details of the alleged incident where 34-year-old Ms Malone, of 39 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, allegedly assaulted the other woman causing her harm.

“The injured party alleged that she opened the door of her home at 3am on August 12, 2021,” said Insp McKenna.

“She was at home in bed when she heard a loud banging at her front door. She looked out and saw her friend and neighbour, Laura Malone, outside.

“She went to answer the front door to Ms Malone who was standing four or five feet away with her hands behind her back. She said, ‘do you want a fight?’

“Without warning, she threw a precast garden gnome at [the householder], striking her in the head.

“She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

“She had to have six stitches to her lip and she had a large haematoma to her forehead,” said the inspector.