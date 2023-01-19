Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 06:50

Car went on fire after drink driver crashed into tree on Marina 

The man had 130mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood at the time of the driving.
At Cork District Court, Piotr Kowalczyk pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, drink driving, and having no licence or insurance.

Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man who went drinking with a woman in her car parked at the Marina in Cork agreed to drive both of them home, only to crash off the road into a tree and for the car to go on fire.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined him a total of €1,300 and disqualified him from driving for a period of two years at Cork District Court.

Inspector Pat Murphy said the defendant collided with a tree.

“A witness said he was driving very quickly. When the gardaí arrived the vehicle was actually on fire,” said Insp Murphy.

Kowalczyk had 130mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood at the time of the driving.

The driver and the woman with him were both injured in the crash.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said Kowalczyk was working full time at the time and was collected from work by the woman in her car.

They went to the Marina and had a few drinks and she asked him to drive her car and he agreed.

“He is a 38-year-old man from Poland. He is here for the last 18 to 20 months. He worked in the UK for 16 years after completing his schooling in Poland,” said Mr Burke.

“He got into a relationship with this lady in Cork. He is now living in St Vincent’s hostel and trying to get back into work.”

