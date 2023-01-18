'It was dark, I was afraid': Brothers convicted of assault at Kennedy Quay 

A young man from Afghanistan who now lives in Cork claimed he was beaten up by his two uncles and driven to Kennedy Quay in the dark and that it was only due to the intervention of “an Irish woman” that the incident was brought to an end.

The contested case was heard at Cork District Court where the two accused denied the attack. Heidar Kubadi (38) and Hossain Kubadi (40) — both with an address at Mary Street, Cork — were convicted by Judge Marian O’Leary of assault causing harm to 29-year-old Zaki Asadi. The two brothers were each fined €400 for the assault.

Mr Asadi said when he came to Ireland he was living at accommodation in Millstreet, Co Cork, and he used to visit his uncles in Cork City and had a good relationship with them. Later he was in college in Cork and on March 3 2021 he got a phone call from Hossain Kubadi who, he said, was shouting on the phone and saying “loads of bad things”.

Mr Asadi agreed to meet them outside Burger King on St Patrick’s Street that evening. He said his uncles said to get into their Toyota Yaris and he sat into the backseat.

Mr Asadi said: “Hossain came into the back with me. Heidar drove off. I thought they were going to their home and talk about what was the problem.”

He said Hossain Kubadi punched him in the face, bit his index finger, and head-butted him.

“They drove to Kennedy Quay, by Albert Quay. It was dark. I was afraid. I said this is a plan for me.

"Heidar stopped the car and hit me five slaps or four slaps. Both of them were attacking me. Fortunately, there was an Irish woman came down. Hossain said to the woman, ‘This is a family problem, you should go from here’. The woman said, ‘No, I am not going. I am just watching the river’.”

The incident ended at that stage and he went home to Pouladuff Road. Before it ended the defendants accused him of saying “bad words in front of Arabic friends.”

The defendants said the complainant was the one who was aggressive and abusive to them. They said the young man was not their nephew. Judge O’Leary clarified with them that it was their position that the complainant is a son of their stepsister.

The defendants told their solicitor, Michael Quinlan, that the only reason they went to Kennedy Quay was that they were “trying to go to a safe place to calm him down”.

Inspector Pat Murphy challenged that proposition in cross-examination. Both men said they were happy in their work in Cork, had friends here and did not want any trouble. Neither man had any previous convictions.