Concern over lack of DPP directions in case involving former FF councillor 

THE solicitor for a former Fianna Fáil councillor accused of harassing a woman in Cork City expressed concern that directions were still not available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, of Malvindale House, Coolowen, Co Cork, appeared again at Cork District Court where solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “I am concerned directions are not yet available.

"The charge seems to be a relatively straightforward, single-event charge.”

Mr Buttimer said the bail conditions imposed on Mr O’Donovan since last August were restrictive.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the DPP had not yet given directions and he applied for a further adjournment.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until March 1 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

The defendant is charged contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, for the alleged offences between July 30 and August 6, 2022, at a location in Cork City.

Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansley told the court that Mr O’Donovan, aged 47, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork City last year.

None of the allegations giving rise to the harassment charge was outlined in court.

Mr Buttimer said that he would be applying at the very least for an easing of bail conditions on the next occasion, particularly in relation to the requirement on the defendant to sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Mr O’Donovan must remain out of the area of Cork city centre except to attend medical or legal appointments. He was also ordered to stay away from specific streets in the city.

The defendant is also required to abstain from all intoxicants, and reside at his home in Melvindale House, Coolowen, Blarney.

He was also ordered to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged injured party in the case.

This also applies to social media. He also must obey a daily curfew from 10pm to 7am.