'Aisle be alright': Cork students to star in Wedding Singer the musical

St. Angela’s College are hoping to hit the right note tomorrow night with their performance of hit musical The Wedding Singer.

Students ranging from second to fifth year will take to the stage for the musical based on the 1998 movie of the same name.

The show runs at the Firkin Crane until Saturday with performances taking place at 8pm each night.

The show stars Ana Cudden and Aoife Cremin and centres around the lead singer of a wedding band named Robbie who finds romance with a new love after a failed relationship.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

The supporting cast is made up of Eva Moroney, Kate McGarry, Grace Harrington, Robyn Morrissey, Meabh O’Se, Sarah O’Mahony and Amy Barry.

This is in addition to a student-led ensemble and cast. The musical is led by teachers Aislinn Godfrey and Michaela Maher with choreography by transition year students Lucy O’Callaghan and Alice Claffey.

Michaela Maher said they are extremely proud of the students for their commitment to the show.

“We are so very proud of the students for the work and commitment they’ve given us to get ‘The Wedding Singer’ to the stage,” she said

Tickets for the Wedding Singer are available on the Dance Cork Firkin Crane website.