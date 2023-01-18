Teenager charged in connection with stabbing in Carrigaline remanded in custody

A 17-year-old was charged with assault causing harm arising out of the investigation into the stabbing of another teenager in Carrigaline on Monday night.

The teenager cannot be identified as he is a juvenile.

Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer arrested him and brought him before Cork District Court on a charge of assault causing harm to an 18-year-old at Church Hill, Carrigaline, County Cork, on January 16.

The teenager was cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence. His only reply was, “That the knife was mine.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but the youth could not provide an address as he was not presently welcome at home.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, argued that the accused should be released on bail and said he had no previous convictions of any kind and had never been in custody before.

Sgt. Lyons said, “We have concerns for his own welfare if he goes out the door (with no address at which to reside).”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “If the state are saying they are worried about his safety and the safety of others (he has to be remanded in custody).”

Mr Kelleher suggested that there must be an onus on the state in relation to accommodation given that he is only 17 years old.

Judge Kelleher remanded the teenager in detention at Oberstown Centre in Dublin to appear again at the Children’s Court of Cork District Court on Friday, January 20.

The defendant’s mother was present in court for the in camera hearing with another family member. She wiped tears from her eyes as her son was taken into custody until his next court appearance.

Arising out of the investigation it was reported earlier that a teenage boy received treatment in hospital after the alleged stabbing in Carrigaline at 11.30pm. on Monday night.

Gardaí stated that the injured party received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident and was later taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.