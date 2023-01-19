Cork firms attend launch of "Fill your heart with Ireland"

Three Cork tourism businesses were among 500 industry leaders attending the launch this week of Tourism Ireland’s marketing plans to promote the island of Ireland overseas in 2023.

The iNua Collection, which is based in Ballintemple, the Bantry-based Irish Self-Catering Federation, and the Irish Caravan and Camping Council, which is based in Mitchelstown, were among the tourism businesses which were invited to the launch attended by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

This year, Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of activity with a marketing budget of €78 million, while aiming to rebuild revenue from overseas holidaymakers to pre-pandemic levels.

The all-Ireland body, which was established under the Good Friday Agreement, is responsible for marketing the island of Ireland as a tourism destination.

Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign, ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’, was unveiled at the launch.

The new advertising campaign features actors Sharon Horgan, from Bad Sisters, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, from Derry Girls.

The campaign is described as being all about dialling up what differentiates the island of Ireland from other destinations, communicated through various celebrities, who share what fills their hearts with Ireland.

The new campaign will go live from St Patrick’s Day in Ireland’s top four tourism markets – Great Britain, the United States, Germany and France – and will then be rolled out in nine other important tourism markets around the world.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, welcomed the new campaign.

“We are excited to unveil our new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ global campaign, which will highlight our rich and authentic experiences, breath-taking landscapes and, in particular, our warm welcome,” Mr Gibbons said.