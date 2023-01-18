Parts of Cork city to face water outages on Thursday

Mains repairs and other essential work in Cork may cause outages of water supplies in parts of Cork city this Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, has works planned in several areas of Cork as part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The company warned that mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to areas in the north-east of the city, while essential works may cause outages in the western part of the city.

Mains repair works may cause disruptions, the company said, in Ballyvolane Road, Ballyvolane New Road, Meadow Park Lawn, Meadow Park Avenue, Meadow Park Close, Meadow Park Road, Ashgrove Villas, Ashgrove Drive, Ashgrove Lawn, Ashgrove Avenue, Valebrook, North Ring Road, Riverview Estate, Riverview Rise, Riverview Gardens, Pynes Valley, Oakpark, Cahergal Gardens and surrounding areas.

The company said a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place from 10pm on Thursday 19 January until 1am on Friday 20 January.

Uisce Éireann recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00057723.

Separately, the company has said essential works on Thursday night may also cause supply disruptions to areas in the west of the city.

It warned that supply outages may be experienced in Waterfall Road, Bishopstown Road, Curaheen Road, Hawkes Road, Barrett’s Lane, St. Joseph's Lawn, Wilton Avenue, Bishopscourt Avenue, Bishopscourt Hill, Bishopscourt Lawn, Bishopscourt Road, Merlyn Lawn, Firgrove Lawn, Firgrove Park, Ballinaspig Lawn, Central Avenue, Westgate Road, Firgrove Gardens, Firgrove Drive, Firgrove Crescent, Kenley Crescent, Mount Eden and surrounding areas.

Those works are scheduled to take place from 10pm on Thursday 19 January until 2am on Friday 20 January.

Similarly, Uisce Éireann has recommended that people in these areas allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates on these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the reference number: CCI00057812.