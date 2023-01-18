Juvenile to appear in court in relation to Carrigaline stabbing

A juvenile is due to appear in court this morning in charged in connection with an alleged assault in Carrigaline.

During the incident at a residence on Monday night, a man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds.

A male juvenile was subsequently arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí have confirmed he has since been charged in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson told The Echo: "The male juvenile who was arrested in relation to this incident has since been charged."

He is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning, Wednesday January 18, at 10.30am.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday night, shortly before 11.30pm.

"A man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident," gardaí said.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated.