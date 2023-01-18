Man put on probation after admitting to having heroin for himself and a friend 

A young man taken to the Bridewell garda station admitted before a drugs search that he had €500 worth of heroin secreted on his person.

Inspector Pat Murphy said at Cork District Court that the accused admitted having the drugs and then retrieved 14 deals of Diamorphine (heroin) from his person.

31-year-old Paul Collins with an address at Larchfield, Commons Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing the drug and having it for the purpose of sale or supply.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the supply element was extremely limited in that the young man admitted having the drug – half for himself and half for a friend.

“Himself and a friend clubbed together to buy drugs. Unfortunately, would have been the one who did the business (of buying the drugs). Half of it was for himself and half for his friend,” Mr Burke submitted.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked Inspector Pat Murphy if the gardaí accepted that explanation by the accused. Insp Murphy said it was accepted.

Mr Burke also stressed that this drug detection dated back to October 2 2017.

Garda Bryan Murphy detected the offence at Cornmarket Street and brought the accused to the nearby Bridewell garda station for a search.

The solicitor said Paul Collins went to a “recovery commune” in England and got himself clear of drugs over a period of several months after this offence was detected. He is presently doing a course to get into employment and has been out of trouble for five or six years.

In all the circumstances Judge O’Leary put the young man on a 12-month probation bond.