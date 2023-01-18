Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 09:00

Man put on probation after admitting to having heroin for himself and a friend 

This drug detection dated back to October 2 2017.
Man put on probation after admitting to having heroin for himself and a friend 

Inspector Pat Murphy said at Cork District Court that the accused admitted having the drugs and then retrieved 14 deals of Diamorphine (heroin) from his person. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man taken to the Bridewell garda station admitted before a drugs search that he had €500 worth of heroin secreted on his person.

Inspector Pat Murphy said at Cork District Court that the accused admitted having the drugs and then retrieved 14 deals of Diamorphine (heroin) from his person.

31-year-old Paul Collins with an address at Larchfield, Commons Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing the drug and having it for the purpose of sale or supply.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the supply element was extremely limited in that the young man admitted having the drug – half for himself and half for a friend.

“Himself and a friend clubbed together to buy drugs. Unfortunately, would have been the one who did the business (of buying the drugs). Half of it was for himself and half for his friend,” Mr Burke submitted.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked Inspector Pat Murphy if the gardaí accepted that explanation by the accused. Insp Murphy said it was accepted.

Mr Burke also stressed that this drug detection dated back to October 2 2017.

Garda Bryan Murphy detected the offence at Cornmarket Street and brought the accused to the nearby Bridewell garda station for a search.

The solicitor said Paul Collins went to a “recovery commune” in England and got himself clear of drugs over a period of several months after this offence was detected. He is presently doing a course to get into employment and has been out of trouble for five or six years.

In all the circumstances Judge O’Leary put the young man on a 12-month probation bond.

More in this section

Armed support unit called to deal with 'aggressive and violent' man at house party Armed support unit called to deal with 'aggressive and violent' man at house party
Gardaí identify human remains that may have been in Mallow house for over two decades Gardaí identify human remains that may have been in Mallow house for over two decades
Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday
cork court
Juvenile to appear in court in relation to Carrigaline stabbing

Juvenile to appear in court in relation to Carrigaline stabbing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more