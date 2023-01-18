Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 07:24

Bitter weather conditions set to persist across Cork

Met Éireann has extended its countrywide winter weather advisory until midnight on Friday.
Bitter weather conditions set to persist across Cork

Lesley Maier walking her dogs Lilly and Piston in the snow over the bridge in the middle of Inchigeelagh, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

BITTER weather conditions with a chance of scattered wintry showers have been forecast for Munster today as a yellow weather warning remains in place.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for Cork, Kerry, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, and Roscommon.

The warning came into effect at 5.30pm yesterday evening and is expected to remain in place until 9am this morning.

The national forecaster has advised of icy stretches and scattered snow showers with possible accumulations.

According to the forecast for Munster, today will be another day of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers though the showers will become isolated through the day and turn more to rain.

A cat making his way through the snow in Inchigeelagh, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
A cat making his way through the snow in Inchigeelagh, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Highest temperatures will be around 3C to 6C in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Separately, Met Éireann has also extended its countrywide winter weather advisory until midnight on Friday.

The advisory, issued last Friday, had been due to be lifted by midday tomorrow.

However, Met Éireann said the cold conditions are set to persist.

An Arctic airflow across the country is expected to bring “sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths” and showers of hail, sleet, and snow with the potential for freezing fog.

Light snow falling around the oratory at Gougane Barra, Co Cork surrounded by the Shehy Mountains. Picture: Dan Linehan
Light snow falling around the oratory at Gougane Barra, Co Cork surrounded by the Shehy Mountains. Picture: Dan Linehan

The national outlook for tomorrow states that it will be largely dry and bright, though there will be some cloud towards the west of the country with outbreaks of rain persisting in Munster.

Maximum temperatures will be between 3C and 7C, with Cork likely to experience the highest temperatures.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually spread eastwards across the country overnight on Thursday, becoming widespread by morning.

Temperatures will once again fall below freezing in Connacht, Ulster, and Leinster with lows of -2C to 0C, although it will be milder across Munster.

Further updates to the weather advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.

Read More

Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday

More in this section

Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday
Judge gavel on book in library Cork boy settles case against HSE with €2.95m interim settlement
Carrigaline assault victim was the 'body and soul' of his family, his funeral hears Carrigaline assault victim was the 'body and soul' of his family, his funeral hears
cork weather
Gardaí identify human remains that may have been in Mallow house for over two decades

Gardaí identify human remains that may have been in Mallow house for over two decades

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more