Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 19:00

Woman with 70 previous theft convictions receives sentence for shoplifting in Cork city

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused was recently given a two-year prison sentence
Paula Canty, 30, with an address at St. Eltin's Crescent, Kinsale, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the latest offences at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A young woman who was caught stealing on 70 previous occasions has been jailed for ten months for three more counts of shoplifting.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed an overall prison sentence of ten months on the charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the three thefts.

On May 26, 2022 the accused went to Phelan’s pharmacy at Ballintemple, Cork, where a member of staff saw her trying to bite a number of products in an effort to remove security tags. She stole €49.50 worth of property.

On June 7 last, Paul Canty and a man went to Irwin’s pharmacy on Shandon Street and stole items including razor blades.

The same day Paula Canty arrived at the late night pharmacy in Blackpool and stole make-up and a rechargeable shaver.

Paula Canty admitted those thefts and also admitted trespassing at a property on South Douglas Road on June 10, 2022. When gardaí met her on that occasion she had a bag containing stolen property for which she could not account. The property had a total value of €880.

Sergeant Kelleher said the accused had 132 previous convictions including 70 for theft, one for robbery, one for burglary and six for making off without payment for a service.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused was recently given a two-year prison sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the ten months would run concurrently with that sentence.

