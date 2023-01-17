Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 16:56

Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday

Some parts of the city may see supply disruptions caused by essential works, the utility company has said.
Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday
Donal O’Keeffe

Essential works will see some disruptions of water supplies in parts of Cork city this Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of this month, has works planned in several areas of Cork, and some disruptions are expected.

Uisce Éireann said that what it termed essential works might cause supply disruptions to Waterfall Road, Bishopstown Road, Curaheen Road, Hawkes Road, Barrett's Lane, St. Joseph's Lawn, Wilton Avenue, Bishopscourt Avenue, Bishopscourt Hill, Bishopscourt Lawn, Bishopscourt Road, Merlyn Lawn, Firgrove Lawn, Firgrove Park, Ballinaspig Lawn, Central Avenue, Westgate Road, Firgrove Gardens, Firgrove Drive, Firgrove Crescent, Kenley Crescent, Mount Eden and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10pm on Thursday 19 January until 2am on Friday 20 January.

Uisce Éireann recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie, with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00057812.

Read More

Final phase of €9m project to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in city suburb to commence shortly

More in this section

Carrigaline assault victim was the 'body and soul' of his family, his funeral hears Carrigaline assault victim was the 'body and soul' of his family, his funeral hears
Final phase of €9m project to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in city suburb to commence shortly Final phase of €9m project to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in city suburb to commence shortly
Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for Cork and ten other counties Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for Cork and ten other counties
irish water
<p>Outside court Ms Fitzgerald said the family was relieved the legal proceedings were over. Picture: iStock</p>

Cork boy, 8,  settles case against HSE with €2.95m interim settlement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more