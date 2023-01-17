Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday

Essential works will see some disruptions of water supplies in parts of Cork city this Thursday night, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of this month, has works planned in several areas of Cork, and some disruptions are expected.

Uisce Éireann said that what it termed essential works might cause supply disruptions to Waterfall Road, Bishopstown Road, Curaheen Road, Hawkes Road, Barrett's Lane, St. Joseph's Lawn, Wilton Avenue, Bishopscourt Avenue, Bishopscourt Hill, Bishopscourt Lawn, Bishopscourt Road, Merlyn Lawn, Firgrove Lawn, Firgrove Park, Ballinaspig Lawn, Central Avenue, Westgate Road, Firgrove Gardens, Firgrove Drive, Firgrove Crescent, Kenley Crescent, Mount Eden and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10pm on Thursday 19 January until 2am on Friday 20 January.

Uisce Éireann recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie, with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00057812.