Cork Samaritans seeking new volunteers

Cork Samaritans are currently recruiting for new volunteers across both Cork city and County.

Samaritans Ireland answer a call for help every 64 seconds, offering emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide through its telephone helpline. Samaritans has 21 local branches across the island of Ireland, including 13 in the Republic of Ireland and eight in Northern Ireland, which are run independently by a network of volunteers.

The charity has revealed that over 600 people take their lives on the island of Ireland each year, and they are working to increase the number of volunteers available to take the call of someone who may be struggling.

A spokesperson for Cork Samaritans said: “In 2022, Cork Samaritans celebrated 50 years of listening in Cork. This milestone could not have been reached without the dedication and commitment of our amazing volunteers.”

“Our volunteers are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things. By volunteering for a few hours, a week, you could change someone’s life forever,” they continued.

“Our incredible volunteers offer their time to help to deliver our 24-hour emotional support service to callers in many ways, from answering telephones and emails, to fundraising, generating publicity, administration and finance.”

“You don’t need to have been through a particular life experience or be from a certain walk of life. Anyone who wants to help others, is tolerant and open-minded is welcome to apply,” the charity spokesperson explained.

The charity will offer training, mentoring and support to new volunteers on their journey.

For more information on volunteering, contact recruitment@corksamaritans.ie